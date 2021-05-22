newsbreak-logo
Sigourney Weaver is so proud of Alien character Ripley

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigourney Weaver is “so glad” her ‘Alien’ alter ego is still popular. The 71-year-old actress first played Ellen Ripley in Sir Ridley Scott's 1979 movie and she’s proud of the character’s legacy because she was so much more strong and heroic than other females in films of the time.

