D is for Dreamland...

By Norm Harper
brothers-brick.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to eat all the cookies you want. And sometimes there aren’t enough cookies around to fill your day. Well, Steve Guinness has baked up a delightful solution to both problems with this LEGO creation. Sesame Street’s very own Cookie Monster slumbers beneath a magical box of cookies that will never run out. With a helpful turn of the crank, Steve allows an endless supply of chocolate chip treats to rain down into Cookie’s mouth from a magical box suspended in the sky amongst the fluffy cloud tiles.

www.brothers-brick.com
