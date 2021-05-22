newsbreak-logo
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 519 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Riviera Beach, or 14 miles northeast of Sarita, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nueces and central Kleberg Counties, including the following locations... Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 686 and 688. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN VICTORIA...SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of McFaddin, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near McFaddin around 1130 AM CDT. Bloomington and Oak Village around 1150 AM CDT. Guadalupe, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area and Dacosta around 1200 PM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 634 and 654. US Highway 77 between mile markers 576 and 614. US Highway 87 between mile markers 806 and 832. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, local emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Waldron Field and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARANSAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Eastern Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 9 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 133 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds around 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces County and City of Corpus Christi. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm outflow will produce strong damaging winds that could persist for up to 2 hours.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Premont, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Kleberg Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 698 and 704. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until this evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 11/21/2015. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.2 Fri 10 am 17.0 13.6 12.0 11.6 11.5
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Kleberg County in south central Texas Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Cabaniss Field, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field, Banquete, Flour Bluff, Padre Balli Park, Packery Channel, Mustang Island State Park, Petronila and Chapman Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay, Chiltipin Creek, Tranquitas Creek, Pintas Creek, Petronila Creek, Oso Creek, San Fernando Creek and Quinta Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas Northeastern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Eastern Live Oak County in south central Texas Central Nueces County in south central Texas Refugio County in south central Texas San Patricio County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED