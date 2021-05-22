Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 2 to 2.5 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this morning and again early this afternoon.alerts.weather.gov