Cameron Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 2 to 2.5 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this morning and again early this afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Mire, Indian Bayou, Lyons Point, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 81 and 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 531 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnsons Bayou. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cameron A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CAMERON PARISH At 516 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Johnsons Bayou around 545 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cameron A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CAMERON PARISH At 516 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Johnsons Bayou around 545 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CAMERON...SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Charles to Heberts Marina to near Hackberry to near Sabine National Wildlife. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Cameron, Welsh, Grand Lake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Heberts Marina, Hackberry, Sweet Lake, Gibbstown, Holmwood and Bell City.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Basile, Iota, Elton, Mermentau, Evangeline and Broussard. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY .Strong southerly winds to continue through mid-morning, resulting in the continued piling up of water along the coast. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.