Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

alerts.weather.gov
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 14:03:00 SST Expires: 2021-05-26 02:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 9 to 11 feet will impact east and south facing shores through tonight. * TIMING...through tonight * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and hazardous surfs. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 203 AOAULI ASO LUA ME 25 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i sasa`e ma saute e oo i le po nanei. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...At least through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches from Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:45 PM Wednesday.
Mercer County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ROCK ISLAND...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...CENTRAL LOUISA AND SOUTHERN MUSCATINE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Muscatine to Wapello. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rock Island, Muscatine, Aledo, Wapello, Andalusia, Fruitland, Millersburg, New Boston, Grandview, Reynolds, Eliza, Joy, Letts, Hamlet, Taylor Ridge, Illinois City, Fairport, Mannon, Edgington and Aledo Mercer County Airport. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Aransas Islands, Coastal San Patricio, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Mercer; Rock Island A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND...NORTHEASTERN MERCER...WESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Davenport to near Shale City. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Aledo, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Milan, Coal Valley, Orion, Buffalo, Andalusia, Viola, Woodhull, Matherville, Alpha, Sherrard and Andover. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 4 and 5. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 4 and 18. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 280 between mile markers 4 and 18. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:30 PM.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...At least through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Aransas Islands, Coastal San Patricio, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-270815- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1238Z/ /CANO2.2.ER.210525T1503Z.210528T0000Z.210529T0638Z.NO/ 307 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.1 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Creek levels rise to five feet higher than flood stage... spreading over a major portion of its bottomlands in western Atoka County... and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Croplands and pastures are flooded... and machinery and other property are cut off from access. Many rural roads are impassable. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 230 PM.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-270815- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1238Z/ /CANO2.2.ER.210525T1503Z.210528T0000Z.210529T0638Z.NO/ 307 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.1 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Creek levels rise to five feet higher than flood stage... spreading over a major portion of its bottomlands in western Atoka County... and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Croplands and pastures are flooded... and machinery and other property are cut off from access. Many rural roads are impassable. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:27:00 Expires: 2021-05-29 02:00:00 Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala MINOR COASTAL FLOODING ON ALL ISLANDS DURING HIGH TIDES THROUGH FRIDAY .Peak monthly high tides combined with above normal sea levels will produce nuisance coastal flooding. Flooding will occur around the afternoon and early evening high tide times through Friday. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDES THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide which is at 7:06AM. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/08 AM 2.4 0.7 0.3 1 None 26/08 PM 2.0 0.3 1.0 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 0 None 27/09 PM 1.0 -0.7 0.0 0 None 28/09 AM 2.0 0.3 -0.1 1 None 28/09 PM 1.1 -0.6 0.1 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/06 AM 3.0 1.3 0.9 0 Minor 26/07 PM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.5 0.8 0.3 0 None 27/08 PM 1.0 -0.7 -0.2 0 None 28/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 1 None 28/09 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.3 1 None