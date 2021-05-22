Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish. In Texas, Orange County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Elevated water levels will continue on Sabine and Calcasieu Lakes due to a combination of freshwater drainage from the Sabine, Neches, and Calcasieu Rivers, and above normal tides along the coast.alerts.weather.gov