Calcasieu Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish. In Texas, Orange County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Elevated water levels will continue on Sabine and Calcasieu Lakes due to a combination of freshwater drainage from the Sabine, Neches, and Calcasieu Rivers, and above normal tides along the coast.

alerts.weather.gov
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1016 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff and Carlyss. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 23 and 34. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Holmwood around 235 PM CDT. Lake Charles around 245 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 31 and 40. Interstate 210 between mile markers 6 and 12. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.