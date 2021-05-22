newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish. In Texas, Orange County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Elevated water levels will continue on Sabine and Calcasieu Lakes due to a combination of freshwater drainage from the Sabine, Neches, and Calcasieu Rivers, and above normal tides along the coast.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Orange County, TX
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Through Water#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#Texas Flooding#Coastal Flood Advisory#Calcasieu Parish#Flood Prone Property#Cdt Sunday#Freshwater Drainage#Calcasieu Lakes#Calcasieu Rivers#Normal Tides#Elevated Water Levels#Parks#Target Area#Severity#Barricades#Unknown Depth#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain is currently falling and water should be receding. Between 4 and 12 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Rose City, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle and Sea Rim State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a flat crest of 17.1 feet through just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 17.0 17.0 17.0
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Orange County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orange SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.