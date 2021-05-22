Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a flat crest of 17.1 feet through just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 17.0 17.0 17.0