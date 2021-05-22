newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, TX

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Jefferson COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 2 to 2.5 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this morning and again early this afternoon.

Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur and Sea Rim State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Port Arthur News

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

GROVES — Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa was out checking roadways as one of Monday’s storm cells was slowing down. As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, he noted all of the city’s major thoroughfares were passable. That’s not to say there wasn’t any earlier minor street flooding, which occurs when several...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL HARDIN...NORTHERN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Starks, moving east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Lumberton, Vidor, Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights and Edgerly. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.