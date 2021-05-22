Coastal Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.