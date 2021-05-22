Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Iberia; St. Mary COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this afternoon.alerts.weather.gov