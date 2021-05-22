Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.