Iberia Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, St. Mary by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Iberia; St. Mary COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will range from 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water at the time of high tide early this afternoon.

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Mary A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IBERIA AND NORTHWESTERN ST. MARY PARISHES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lydia, or near Jeanerette, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Jeanerette around 725 PM CDT. Sorrel around 735 PM CDT. Lake Fausse Pointe around 740 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 1204 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Charenton to 6 miles north of Patterson Memorial Airport to Ellerslie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Stephensville, Bayou Vista, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport and Centerville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR IBERIA...NORTHWESTERN ST. MARY AND CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loreauville to near Avery Island to near Intracoastal City. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Franklin, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Cypremort Point, Belle River, Baldwin, Loreauville, Glencoe, Lydia, Sorrel, Cote Blanche Island, Lake Fausse Pointe, Charenton, Pierre Part, Weeks Island and Centerville.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Flood Warning issued for Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Iberia; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana North Central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Franklin, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iota, Mermentau, Avery Island, Evangeline and Broussard.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Basile, Iota, Elton, Mermentau, Evangeline and Broussard. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
TORNADO WARNING FOR TECHE AREA UNTIL 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for northwestern Iberia, southeastern Lafayette and west central St. Martin parishes until 7:30 p.m. At 6:43 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lydia, or near Avery Island, moving north at 20 mph. Penny-size hail and winds in...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms overnight have resulted in widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with up to 4-6 inches in some locations. Upper level support combined with a stalled frontal boundary will result in the potential for further redevelopment through early Wednesday Afternoon. Given the already saturated soils, heavier or repeat thunderstorms will pose the risk for flash flooding.