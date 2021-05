Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 Ultra: the most powerful and advanced flagship it ever brought to the market, as well as one of the most expensive. It powerful and innovative features, but is it worth spending all that money on a smartphone in 2021? For less, you can get several other top-tier flagships, such as the OnePlus 9 Pro. This is a comparison between the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro which will help you understand the main differences between these handsets.