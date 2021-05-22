CHS announces valedictorian and salutatorian
Noelle Baer, daughter of Carolyn and Jon Baer, is the valedictorian of the Crawfordsville High School Class of 2021. Noelle has been involved in many extracurricular activities, both at school and in the community. She has been a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and Sunshine Society, as well as the English, Fine Arts, and Social Studies Indiana Academic Super Bowl Teams. Additionally, Noelle is passionate about music and has played piano for 11 years. She has been involved in a number of competitions over the years, including the Indiana Young Hoosier Piano Competition.thepaper24-7.com