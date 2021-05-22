newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawfordsville, IN

CHS announces valedictorian and salutatorian

thepaper24-7.com
 4 days ago

Noelle Baer, daughter of Carolyn and Jon Baer, is the valedictorian of the Crawfordsville High School Class of 2021. Noelle has been involved in many extracurricular activities, both at school and in the community. She has been a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and Sunshine Society, as well as the English, Fine Arts, and Social Studies Indiana Academic Super Bowl Teams. Additionally, Noelle is passionate about music and has played piano for 11 years. She has been involved in a number of competitions over the years, including the Indiana Young Hoosier Piano Competition.

thepaper24-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Crawfordsville, IN
Education
City
Crawfordsville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#National Honor Society#Grinnell College#Graduate School#Art School#Home School#Country School#Davidson College#Chs#Sunshine Society#English#Fine Arts#First Dean#Academic All Stars#Valedictorian Noelle Baer#Academic All State#Indiana Award#Varsity Golf#Kappa#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Crawfordsville, INthepaper24-7.com

2021 Wabash College Commencement raises spirits

Spirits were high among the hundreds of Wabash graduates as they received their diplomas, moved their tassels, and proudly walked under the Senior Arch during the 183rd Commencement Ceremony. Marking the end of a school year defined in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, trustees, faculty, staff, students, and their...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Ogden joins Northside Medicine

Kayla Ogden, FNP, has joined Franciscan Physician Network Northside Family & Internal Medicine Crawfordsville. She joins a team of physicians and advanced care providers who provide a wide range of services to patients of all ages from birth to seniors. Their offices are located at 1630 Lafayette Road, Suite 200 – Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Students commit to future plans at workforce signing

NEW MARKET — As she counts the days to graduating high school, Lauren Wilson has already begun her career. The North Montgomery senior operates a press printing school datebook images and license plates at Crawford Industries, where she’s committed to working after turning the tassel. “This might be a starter...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

CDPL announces summer reading plans

Crawfordsville District Public Library will explore the animal kingdom this summer. “Tails and Tales” is the theme for this year’s free Summer Reading Program, which kicks off May 24. Children can complete 7 1/2 hours of reading and four activities by July 13 for prizes and participate in a family...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Crawfordsville, INwabash.edu

Commencement 2021: ‘We Lived up to Our Motto’ During COVID-19

Spirits were high among the hundreds of Wabash graduates as they received their diplomas, moved their tassels, and proudly walked under the Senior Arch during the 183rd Commencement Ceremony. Marking the end of a school year defined in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, trustees, faculty, staff, students, and their...
Crawfordsville, INwabash.edu

Student Senate Donates $130K to Student Center

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wabash’s student clubs and organizations couldn’t host as many in-person, on-campus events these last three semesters as they would have in years past. As a result, the 104th and 105th Convocations of the Student Government was left with more than $100,00 untouched in its operating...
Danville, INJournal Review

TRACK AND FIELD: South’s Jones dominates at SAC meet

DANVILLE — The three Montgomery County squads produced a handful of champions in the Sagamore Conference Track Meet Friday, and all six squads left feeling that they had done well, even without a team championship. Highlighting the meet for the three local teams was Trent Jones, as the Southmont junior...
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Hats off to these Hoosier heroines

As this is penned, many are planning Mother’s Day celebrations, though when you read this year’s feting of mothers, grandmothers and other kinds of mothers will be nearly forgotten. Time tilts us ever toward what’s next, until we pause to collect our memories, to tell ourselves the stories that affirm what we value.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

TRACK AND FIELD: Success expected by local teams at SAC meet

Coming off a county title, Crawfordsville boys’ track and field will look to win its first Sagamore Conference title since 1991. Last time out in 2019, the Athenians placed seventh at the Sagamore Conference meet, but this is a much different team. Two years ago, Crawfordsville’s lone win came in...
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

Story of Canine family goes back to Revolutionary days

Although this name has been spelled (in America) several ways, mainly it began as Conyn then to Carnine and in our area, Canine, and there were many Canines here. The father, Peter, was a Revolutionary Soldier (born November 16th, 1752 in Somerset County, New Jersey and died in Shelby County, Kentucky at the ripe old age of 88 (Feb 2, 1841). He served as an orderly and quartermaster sergeant. Germantown is one of the battles and perhaps only one he fought in but was with Washington’s soldiers in the retreat at Brunswick, PA. He was here in Montgomery County several times visiting a large chunk of his children and grandchildren in the 1830s. Married to three Sebring sisters, his second wife, Christina” was the mother of the majority of his eight children. Two of their children I couldn’t find, but one went to Marion County, Indiana, one stayed in Kentucky and the others right here among us. Buried in Shelby County, he was the son of Dutch parents, Dirck and Catalyna (Lafevre). At least for a few years before his passing, he was obtaining a pension to top off the 1,000 acres he received for serving in the Revolution. His daughter, Letitia (married John Vannice), son Ralph had quite a large family and Richard were all in Montgomery County. See Cornelius below!
Crawfordsville, INthepaper24-7.com

Girl Scouts on the go

It’s been a busy few weeks for local Girl Scouts in Crawfordsville and Montgomery County. Last Saturday was the annual Montgomery County Girl Scout Bridging and World Thinking Day at First United Methodist Church. And this Saturday is First Responders Day at Fusion 54 in beautiful downtown Crawfordsville. Local Girl...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Atley Marie Record

Atley Marie Record, a daughter, born at 11:06 p.m. April 21 at Franciscan Health Lafayette, to Dana Sanders and Colin Record, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 3/4 inches.
Crawfordsville, INwabash.edu

Wabash Graduates Out-Earning In-State Peers

Recent data released through the U.S. Census Bureau shows Wabash College graduates out-earning their in-state peers in a variety of majors. In partnership with the Independent Colleges of Indiana, the U.S. Census Bureau released data on the median starting salaries of recent Indiana college graduates by major. The first full cohort of data is available for graduation years 2013-15 and show that Wabash graduates lead in earnings, outpacing fellow graduates at public and private colleges alike.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Sylvia N. Fisher

This world and our family has lost a great lady!!!. Known by many names, titles, and skills: granddaughter, daughter, mom, wife, gram, big gram, aunt, companion, pen pal, neighbor, friend, seamstress, artist, painter, homemaker, farmer’s wife, avid reader, constant Scrabble player, expert country cook, award-winning quilter, baker, wall paper hanger, cookie maker, yard sale hunter/holder, gift giver, carpenter, master gardener, care giver and child of Christ, etc. ... Sylvia N (Todd) Fisher, 95, of Crawfordsville passed onto the heavenly plain Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

John Martz

The Martz family will have a celebration of life honoring John Martz 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Moose Family Center, 402 Waynetown Road, (U.S. 136W), Crawfordsville. Please join our family to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

New curator takes charge at Carnegie

A self-professed history and classics nerd who jams to the “Hamilton” soundtrack, Ashley Hannum works within walking distance from the wooded grounds of a famed Civil War general’s study in the childhood town of “Chicago’s” playwright. “It’s a small town that feels alive and vibrant and it doesn’t feel, you...
Crawfordsville, INwabash.edu

Wabash to Celebrate 182nd Commencement

Wabash College will celebrate the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 in its 182nd Commencement Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, in the new Little Giant Stadium in Crawfordsville. The graduates will be seated at safe physical distances on the football field and a limited number of registered,...