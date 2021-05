Samsung’s first Galaxy Chromebook wasn’t too successful, thanks to its poor battery life and high price, but the company went in a different direction with this year’s Galaxy Chromebook 2. It arrived at a lower price point with the same striking design, and now it has been discounted further on Samsung’s website. The Celeron model is now on sale for $382.49 (down from $549.99), while the Core i3 variant is discounted to $399.99 (down from $699.99).