Cell Phones

Clubhouse now available globally on Android

 4 days ago

Signal servers couldn't even handle the increase load to accommodate more users back when... And it was normal. The servers weren't thought for such high number of people. But nowadays Signal works very nice. I even ditched Telegram, because on Telegram the video calling was always blurry for me (also I had connection problems when using Telegram). On Signal is the same quality like on WhatsApp now, at least on video calling (the rest of the functions, I don't care).

Cell Phonespocketgamer.com

MU Archangel is now available in Southeast Asia for Android and iOS

The wait for MU Archangel in Southeast Asia is now over as WEBZEN, the developer of the title has officially announced its release. The game’s servers are now live for both Android and iOS. Previously, it was soft-launched in South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. To be specific, the new launch...
Cell Phonesrcinet.ca

Highly demanded in community, Clubhouse finally roll out Android App

After rapid growth and a flat increase curve aftermath, voice social App forerunner, Clubhouse finally moves forward with a solid stride. On Sunday, Clubhouse announced an Android version is coming to the world. In a press release, Clubhouse says “Access to Clubhouse via Android has been by far the top...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Clubhouse expanding its new Android app to more countries this week

After launching its Android app a week ago, social audio platform Clubhouse said Sunday it will roll out to more countries in the coming week. The Android app will be available in Brazil, Japan, and Russia on Tuesday, India and Nigeria by Friday, and the “rest of the world” throughout the week.
Computerscgpress.org

Sculptron 1.1 available now

OTOY has announced the release of Sculptron 1.1, the latest version of its tool for sculpting animated meshes using GPU acceleration. New features include Alembic support, improved, accurate viewport item selection, the ability to use procedural and texture images directly as an alpha, and windows opacity options. Find out more on the OTOY forum.
Computersallaboutwindowsphone.com

Microsoft OneDrive for Android now supports Chromecast

I'll be investigating this in more detail in due course, but in the meantime here's what you'll see right now in the Microsoft OneDrive application for Android:. Good stuff. Subtleties like how the (perhaps considerable) data is shuffling around will have to wait for a full feature/tutorial. You can find...
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

The Android app will be officially available on Friday

Finally! After months on iOS, the Clubhouse Audio Chat app will be available for download on Android starting this Friday, May 21st. This information was officially announced on the Clubhouse’s Twitter account. Users in Japan, Russia and Brazil will be able to download the Android app from tomorrow, Tuesday, May...
Cell Phonestechjaja.com

Clubhouse on Android review: Better late than never

When Clubhouse launched last year, many predicted that it might be the downfall of the talk-focused social network aiming that promotes interesting conversations. The biggest problem is if those conversations are even worth having at this point of 2021 with rivals in the rearview mirror from Twitter and Facebook. Today the app is now available Globally via Android.
Video GamesGamespot

Nier Reincarnation Pre-Registration Available Now On iPhone And Android

Nier fans will soon learn what "all prayers lead to the cage" means as Nier Reincarnation, the first mobile game in Yoko Taro's popular RPG franchise, has opened pre-registration on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The game's official Twitter account announced the beginning of preorders while also unveiling the game's official website and an intro trailer. Listings for Reincarnation on each digital storefront also confirm the game's release date as November 6.
Internetgithub.blog

Video uploads now generally available

Video upload is now supported everywhere you can author Markdown in GitHub, including from the mobile app. Share demos, show reproduction steps, and more in issue, pull request, and discussion comments as well as on repository Markdown files such as READMEs.
Internetcityofmaywood.com

Website Personalization Now Available!

By clicking “Log In” on the MyAccount bar at the top of the screen, users may create a login for the site or use their Facebook profile to access MyAccount. Once logged in, visitors can choose the modules, features and keywords that they’d like to see most often, including calendars, news items and emergency alerts. Site users can also save favorite pages within MyAccount, encouraging more-frequent visits and making important information even easier to find! Check out MyAccount and customize your own page at http://www.site.com/MyAccount!
Cell Phones9to5Google

[Update: Global availability] Clubhouse officially arrives on Android in US-only beta ahead of wider rollout

Clubhouse is now officially available in beta on Android, but for now, it remains US-only ahead of a wider global launch and release. [Update 05/21]: Clubhouse is now available worldwide for Android users, you no longer need to pre-register to get the app working on your device. The app listing still says Clubhouse on Android is in Early Access or Beta but this may change over the coming days.
Technologycityofirving.org

Tablet Stations Now Available

Irving Public Library introduces a new way to use the internet at two of its locations. Thanks to a CARES grant, Envisionware Tablet Stations are now available at the South and West Irving library locations. The self-service tablet stations will allow devices to be checked out and taken to socially distanced, comfortable spaces. The process is simple and quick.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Realme announces Android 12 Beta 1 will be available for the Realme GT this month

Google I/O kicks off today and one of the biggest announcements expected to be made is that of Android 12. Following the announcement, we expect partner phone companies to disclose compatible devices that can be enrolled in the Android beta program. Realme has been one of the companies that have been a part of the beta program since 2019 and this year is no different.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Android 12 public beta is now available: here’s how to install it

Google unveiled Android 12 at its opening I/O 2021 keynote, and now you can try the new update yourself as part of the first public beta. The Android 12 public beta is currently available for Google’s Pixel phones (Pixel 3 and up) and will also come to devices from OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. You can enroll your Pixel phone on Google’s Android beta site or find specific instructions for other supported phones on the Android Developers page.
Cell Phonesscoopsquare24.com

Google GPay now available on Samsung and Android Watch

According to a report by Yahoo Finance, Samsung and Google have decided to finally team up and release a new operating system for the smartwatch ecosystem. The new OS will be a fusion of Samsung’s Tizen OS and Google’s existing OS called WearOS. The report also suggests that the combination...