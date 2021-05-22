Clubhouse now available globally on Android

Signal servers couldn't even handle the increase load to accommodate more users back when... And it was normal. The servers weren't thought for such high number of people. But nowadays Signal works very nice. I even ditched Telegram, because on Telegram the video calling was always blurry for me (also I had connection problems when using Telegram). On Signal is the same quality like on WhatsApp now, at least on video calling (the rest of the functions, I don't care).