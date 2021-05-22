Samsung trademarks “Z Slide” smartphone name with European IP Office
Recently, we learned that Samsung trademarked the name “Z Roll”, hinting that the company was working towards a device with an extendable display. Samsung has more recently trademarked the name “Z Slide” with the European Intellectual Property Office, indicating yet another entry into Samsung’s “Z” lineup of devices. The trademark is listed under Class 9, indicating a smartphone, mobile, telecommunication apparatus, or tablet computer.www.gsmarena.com