newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 22, 2021

By United Press International
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNfsj_0a7qZjYp00
An aerial view shows the destruction of residential neighborhoods in Joplin, Mo., after a tornado passed through May 22, 2011. File Photo by Tom Uhlenbrock/UPI | License Photo

Today is Saturday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2021 with 223 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include German composer Richard Wagner in 1813; artist Mary Cassatt in 1844; Scottish writer Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, in 1859; baseball Hall of Fame member Al Simmons in 1902; actor Laurence Olivier in 1907; pioneering jazz musician Sun Ra, born Herman Blount, in 1914; critic Judith Crist in 1922; French singer Charles Aznavour in 1924; entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens Jr. in 1928; activist/San Francisco politician Harvey Milk in 1930; pianist/composer Peter Nero in 1934 (age 87); actor Richard Benjamin in 1938 (age 83); actor Paul Winfield in 1939; journalist Bernard Shaw in 1940 (age 81); Theodore Kaczynski, the so-called "Unabomber," in 1942 (age 79); Northern Irish political activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Betty Williams in 1943; British songwriter Bernie Taupin in 1950 (age 71); singer Morrissey, born Steven Patrick Morrissey, in 1959 (age 62); singer Johnny Gill in 1966 (age 55); model/actor Naomi Campbell in 1970 (age 51); actor Ginnifer Goodwin in 1978 (age 43); actor Maggie Q, born Margaret Denise Quigley, in 1979 (age 42); Olympic champion speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno in 1982 (age 39); Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz in 1984 (age 37); tennis player Novak Djokovic in 1987 (age 34); actor Peyton Elizabeth Lee in 2004 (age 17).

On this date in history:

In 1868, seven members of the Reno gang stole $98,000 from a railway car at Marshfield, Ind. It was the original "Great Train Robbery."

In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S president to visit Moscow.

In 1987, a tornado flattened Saragosa, Texas, population 185, killing 29 residents and injuring 121.

In 1990, after 150 apart, South Yemen and North Yemen united, forming the new Yemeni Arab Republic.

In 1992, Johnny Carson ended his nearly 30-year career as host of The Tonight Show.

In 2002, authorities in Birmingham, Ala., convicted a fourth suspect in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. Bobby Frank Cherry, 71, a former Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event but her 5-over-par 145 through two rounds of the Bank of America Colonial tournament failed to make the cut.

In 2011, the deadliest tornado to strike the United States in half a century roared into the heart of Joplin, Mo., with winds of 200 mph. It killed nearly 160 people, injured about 1,100 others and destroyed nearly one-third of the city. Damage was estimated in the $3 billion range.

In 2015, voters in Ireland overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow civil same-sex marriage, making it the first nation in the world to legalize gay unions through a popular vote.

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.

In 2020, at least 76 people died in a fiery crash of Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303 near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

A thought for the day: "I suppose one has a greater sense of intellectual degradation after an interview with a doctor than from any human experience." -- American diarist Alice James

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Richard Wagner
Person
Mary Cassatt
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Sun#Peter#Upi Almanac#Mercury#German#Scottish#Baseball Hall Of Fame#French#Northern Irish#British#Facebook Co#Pga#American#Saturn#Actor Paul Winfield#Actor Richard Benjamin#Singer Johnny Gill#Journalist Bernard Shaw#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
NFLHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 14

On May 14, 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.) In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII. In 1787, delegates began gathering...
SportsEHEXTRA

Andrews McMeel Almanac

Today is the 146th day of 2021 and the 68th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
Sex CrimesAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: May 25

Today is TUESDAY, MAY 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe; Floyd’s death, captured on video by a bystander, would lead to worldwide protests, some of which turned violent, and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
TV & VideosFrock Flicks

Houdini & Doyle (2016)

I finally got around to watching the miniseries Houdini & Doyle (2016), which teams Harry Houdini with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (and loosely-based-on-history-if-you-squint-hard-enough-and-add-about-a-decade-and-a-half-to-the-time-line female counterpart) solving murder mysteries in early 20th-century London. I’m not going to lie to you all and deny that I didn’t come into this hoping that...
Kidswgvunews.org

Nat Geo Almanac for Kids

Nat Geo presents the annual bestselling Almanac for Kids on the Planet. Underwater Photographer and explorer Brian Skerry returns to discuss.
TV & VideosFrock Flicks

MCM: James D’Arcy

I’m not sure why it took a while for James D’Arcy to grow on me, but it did. He’s got floppy hair! British accent! He’s 6’3″! What can I say, sometimes I’m slow on the uptake. Please to enjoy his frock flicks resume!. The Canterville Ghost (1997) A TV adaptation...
Germanyrecordargusnews.com

THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Today is the 133rd day of 2021 and the 55th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY In 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave his “blood, toil, tears and sweat” speech to the British House of Commons as Germany’s conquest of France began. In 1943, the German Afrika Korps surrendered to Allied forces in North Africa. In 1981, Pope John Paul […]
Beauty & Fashiongoldderby.com

Mark Ricker interview: ‘Halston’ production designer

“We had to tie into everything in terms of what the illustrations were that were around the room, the color of the fabric bolts that were in the workroom … not to mention what we’re talking about in terms of palette and texture and fabric design,” says “Halston” production designer Mark Ricker about incorporating the title designer’s work into the overall visual style of the five-part biographical series. “I learned a lot about fashion.” We talked to Ricker as part of our “Meet the BTL Experts” TV production designers panel. Watch our interview above.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Anne Douglas, Widow Of Hollywood Legend Kirk, Dies At 102

Anne Douglas, a philanthropist and widow of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, her family said. She was 102. Kirk Douglas, who died in February 2020 at the age of 103, met his future wife in Paris in 1953, while filming "Act of Love."
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson Honored With BIFA’s Richard Harris Award. Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar winner who left the industry for U.K. politics later in her career and recently returned to acting, is the recipient of the British Independent Film Awards…. Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson Teaming for Pathe’s ‘Great Escaper’. Based on...
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Dylan Turns 80: Why Hollywood Remains Starstruck by the Legend

As Bob Dylan approaches his 80th birthday May 24, his maverick spirit continues to fuel Hollywood’s imagination. In the past year alone, his ’60s classics informed a number of prestige projects, including One Night in Miami, wherein Malcolm X drops a needle on “Blowin’ in the Wind” to teach Sam Cooke what he feels a protest song should sound like.
Musichifiplus.com

Music Interview: Susie Vanner and Kipper Eldridge

Susie Vanner could hold the record for the longest gap between a debut single and her first album coming out. In 1968, under the name Sue Lynne, she released a 7in on RCA, called ‘Reach For The Moon’, and went on to record a handful of rare singles that became Northern Soul club floor-fillers. One of them, ‘You’ / ‘Don’t Pity Me’ is currently worth £750 on record collectors website Discogs.
EntertainmentClick2Houston.com

New this week: 'Friends' again, Mike Tyson doc & 'Cruella'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live action pic with Glenn Close for that matter). Instead this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.
Festivalwhyevolutionistrue.com

Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the cruelest of all weekdays: Tuesday, and May 25, 2021, to boot. It’s also National Wine Day and Geek Pride Day. as well as International Missing Children’s Day and National Missing Children’s Day (United States), as well as National Tap Dance Day and, in honor of Douglas Adams, Towel Day.
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Queen Elizabeth remembers swimming award

Queen Elizabeth received a Junior Respiration Award from the Royal Life Saving Society when she was just 14. The 95-year-old British monarch used to attend swimming lessons with her sister Princess Margaret at the Bath Club in Mayfair, London, and it was at that venue where she earned the accolade back in 1941.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Glenda Jackson Honored With Richard Harris Award by British Independent Film Awards

Veteran British thespian Glenda Jackson has been recognized as the latest recipient of the Richard Harris Award by the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA). The award is conferred for outstanding contribution by an actor to the British film industry. The award was presented to her by her co-star in the upcoming film “Mothering Sunday,” Josh O’Connor.
Den of Geek

When Rock and Soul Royalty Came Together for Angela Davis

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything highlights the almost psychic rapport between radicals and radical thinking musicians. One activist brought together the Queen of Soul and the top royalty of British Rock. The documentary points out how Aretha Franklin offered to post bail for Angela Davis, but the former philosophy professor also drew in support from The Rolling Stones, former Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and by extension, Bob Dylan.