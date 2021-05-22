10 stately homes still lived in by the descendants you can visit

Forget Hotel California; in some hotels’ former lives, they truly were places you checked in, and couldn’t leave—because they were prisons. The footprint of a jail, of course, is ideal for a hotel, but it was only in the 1990s when this trend kickstarted, arguably via the Four Seasons in Istanbul. It commandeered the elaborate, neoclassical Sultanahmet Prison which had closed in 1969, and cheekily converting it into an ultra-luxury hotel. More followed, like the aptly named Liberty in Boston, which opened in 2001, and the Oxford site for British boutique chain Malmaison five years later. Its building dates back to the 11th century, and was converted into a prison three hundred years ago. The newest option is also in Britain: the just-opened Bodmin Jail, which shared images of the extraordinary conversion exclusively stateside with Robb Report.