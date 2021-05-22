newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, GA

Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night

By News, Record, Greensboro, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a 5-month-old girl still in it. The black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. The compact SUV has North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen#Randleman Road#Compact Suv#Volkswagen Tiguan#White Paint Transfer#Trustworthy Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Greensboro, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Greensboro woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in 2020 fatal shooting, police say

May 12—GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to his death, police said in a news release. Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Madison Police Department reports

On May 2, Susan Dunbar Ivey, Bishop, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, unregistered vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. According to reports, an officer was dispatched to Ingles, Eatonton Road, at 7:55 p.m. regarding a shoplifting complaint. The officer was advised that a white female in a white GMC Yukon had left the parking lot after allegedly shoplifting. The officer was not able make contact with the vehicle, but a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Greensboro Highway. Officers found two packages of croissants, one 10-count and one mini-package, valued at $8.60 that were allegedly shoplifted from Ingles. The items were returned to Ingles. After Ivey was detained, she told officers she had a glass pipe in her pants pocket. The pipe, reports state, had suspected methamphetamine residue in the bowl.
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

GBI investigating bullets and ammunition magazines found along highway to determine if they are connected to a recent shooting death of a South Carolina truck driver on Interstate 20

A Madison man’s discovery of an ammunition magazine on the side on Interstate 20 has Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents examining the magazine to see if it is connected in the recent shooting death of a truck driver. According to GBI Special Agent Mary Chandler, the magazine holder and...