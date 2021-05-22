newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

China successfully deploys rover to explore Mars

By Katerina Ang
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina became the world’s second nation to deploy a vehicle on the surface of Mars when a solar-powered rover began an exploration for potential evidence of life. The Zhurong rover started roaming the Red Planet late Saturday morning Beijing time, Chinese authorities said. This comes a week after China joined the United States and the former Soviet Union in being the only countries to have landed a mission on Mars, which scientists say is a more technically difficult feat than doing the same on the moon. (The Soviet Union lost contact with its Mars probe seconds after landing.)

#Mars Rover#Land Rover#Space News#Space Missions#Nasa Scientists#Space Exploration#The Zhurong Rover#Reuters#House#Congress#The European Space Agency#Russian#Utopia Planitia#Red Planet#Landing#Surface#Indian Ocean#Solar#Populated Areas#Beijing
Beijing, CN
China
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

RUAG Space dispenser places 200th OneWeb satellite in orbit

On Thursday further OneWeb satellites will be launched from the Russian spaceport Vostochny. A dispenser from RUAG space will place the 36 satellites in orbit, bringing the satellite fleet to 218. On Thursday, May 27, OneWeb will launch further 36 broadband internet satellites aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

NASA's VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA's ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency's first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Retired Iowa NASA Astronaut Returning to Space

The pride of Iowa space buffs is former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson who was born here and in 2002 became the first woman in space. The Houston-based technology company Axiom announced this week that Whitson will co-helm a private flight to the International Space Station alongside GT racer John Shoffner, who will serve as mission pilot.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

OHB and Thales Alenia Space Sign Contract for ESPRIT Module for Lunar Gateway

BREMEN, Germany, May 25, 2021 (OHB Systems PR) — OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, and Thales Alenia Space, the main contractor for the program, have taken another step towards realizing the ESPRIT module (European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications ) for the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway. As part of a subcontract, OHB will be responsible for the pressureless structure and the thermal system of the ESPRIT module until it is ready for flight. As an international premiere, OHB will also develop a system for refueling the electric drive system of the Lunar Gateway with xenon. The subcontract is worth EUR 58 million.
Aerospace & Defensearchitecturaldigest.com

Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

Over the past year, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made it known that he dreams of incorporating a new city near the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, launch site into a city called Starbase. While the idea of creating a space-age haven just miles from where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico is an as-of-yet unrealized vision, a similar spaceport halfway around the world—and in the polar opposite climate—might just serve as some inspiration as the commercial space race heats up.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

GM, Lockheed Martin are developing a lunar rover for NASA

General Motors and Lockheed Martin will develop a vehicle to drive NASA astronauts around on the moon’s surface, they said Wednesday, competing for a space project that could also promote their brands on Earth. GM and Lockheed said they would collaborate to make a battery-powered, autonomous Lunar Terrain Vehicle for...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

An Israeli Company Intends to Produce Oxygen from Lunar Soil

TZUR YIGAL, Israel (Israel Space Agency PR) — Meet the startup that wants to make oxygen from Moon: Helios, supported by the Israel Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to launch the first experiment to the International Space Station next year. Helios is developing technology that will allow oxygen to be produced directly from lunar soil. If it succeeds, the small startup from Israel will pave the way for human settlement on the moon and Mars.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

Mars hope fulfilled – deep space beckons

The UAE has sent a probe to the Red Planet, blasted its first astronaut into space and the next stellar challenge – a Lunar rover. After six years’ work and an epic 204-day 480-million kilometre odyssey it all came down to a single 27-minute burn to insert the UAE Hope probe safely into Mars’ orbit – and vindicate the Arab world’s faith in the mission.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Whitson to command second Axiom Space mission

WASHINGTON — A former NASA astronaut who holds the record for the most time spent in space by an American will command Axiom Space’s second commercial mission to the International Space Station, the company announced May 25. Axiom said that Peggy Whitson will serve as commander of the Ax-2 mission...
AstronomySpaceflight Now

Chinese rover drives onto surface of Mars

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. The Chinese solar-powered Zhurong rover has driven onto the...
Aerospace & Defensenerdist.com

New Virgin Galactic Spaceship Completes Human Spaceflight

Space tourism is now one step closer to becoming commonplace—at least for the very, very wealthy. Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s aerospace company, has completed its first successful spaceflight of its VSS Unity spaceship with humans aboard. In the video below, the company shows the test flight from midair launch to landing. And it is indeed quite a trip.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Telespazio at Head of ESA Consortium to Study Communication and Navigation Services for the Moon

The international consortium includes satellite operators, manufacturing and service companies, SMEs, universities and research centres. The services will rely on satellites and terrestrial stations to support space exploration and the development of the “Lunar Economy”. “Communications and positioning are essential for the sustainable presence of men and women on the...
AstronomyBay News 9

Why It's Important We Go Back To The Moon

With the introduction of the Artemis program, NASA has established the goal of returning to the moon - and beyond. NASA's Artemis program aims to send astronauts, men, and women, to the moon for the first time in some 50 years. A deadline of 2024 has been established. NASA wants...