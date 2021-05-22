newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arizona

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arizona. As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 21 had reached 589,222 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Related
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH: COVID-19 variants dominant in Hawaii

A new report from state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division shows that the number COVID-19 cases caused by “variants of concern” now make up a greater percentage of cases in the state, and that percentage continues to grow, the DOH said today. “Variants of concern now make up more...
Washington Statestateofreform.com

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington State

Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Dallas County, TXdmagazine.com

Decreasing COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Slow Dallas County’s March toward Mass Immunity

As vaccinations slow, public health officials are delaying the expected date for when at least 80 percent of Dallas County will have COVID-19 immunity. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation defines “herd immunity” as when 80 percent of the local population will be vaccinated against, or have antibodies for, COVID-19. PCCI has been a leader in mapping vulnerability for various ZIP codes and other specific populations throughout the pandemic. It originally expected Dallas to reach herd immunity in early June. That date has now been pushed to late July.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

CDC Says 50% Of American Adults Fully Vaccinated

WARSAW — According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of American adults are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In nine states, about 70% of adult residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Here locally, Kosciusko County has had 117 COVID-19 deaths and 9,546 positive...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced first-dose vaccine allocations for next week, excluding Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot formula for the third consecutive week. Just under 300,000 doses will be available to vaccine providers in the 66 counties managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and 42,300 doses are on offer for the Philadelphia Department of Public ...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: Half of U.S. adults fully vaccinated, CDC data shows

Half of America’s adults have so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they’ve received their final COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the CDC. As of Tuesday morning, 129 million people age 18 and older fell in that category, data from the agency shows.
Public Healthruralradio.com

Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. passed another major milestone Tuesday in its race to vaccinate the population against COVID-19. Half of U.S. adults — more than 129 million people — are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC...
Public Healthgriceconnect.com

CDC Says 9 States have 70% of Adults Partially Vaccinated, GA is 49.5%

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data that shows 9 states have 70% or more of their adult (18+) population at least partially vaccinated. These states include: Hawaii, New Mexico, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Georgia’s percentage of adults partially vaccinated is 49.5%. All individuals 12+ are eligible for the free COVID vaccines. Follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
HealthDay

'Breakthrough' COVID Infections After Vaccination Are Rare: CDC

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Comedian and commentator Bill Maher recently made news of his own when he contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. But such breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated are rare, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Case Investigations Team.
Public HealthKCEN TV NBC 6

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Washington StateKOMO News

COVID vaccination rate in Washington state exceeds that of many other states

SEATTLE — One year after coronavirus upended the globe, it may still be challenging for people to look back at the onset of the pandemic and reflect on how far the U.S. has come in battling COVID-19. "If I think about where we were last May or the last Memorial Day weekend, we were in such a different place from where we are now," said Chloe Bryson-Cahn, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington who was pleasantly surprised that the federal government's roll out of a vaccine has surpassed other nations. "It's really amazing."
Diseases & Treatmentskhn.org

CDC Investigates Rare Myocarditis In Young Covid Vaccine Recipients

"Relatively few" cases are apparently involved, but the CDC is still concerned about reports of heart inflammation in some teenagers and young adults who've had covid vaccines. Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said,...
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

DHS Official: Herd Immunity May Come This Fall in Wisconsin

A key state health department leader is hedging on whether Wisconsin can attain COVID-19 herd immunity by mid-2021. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has previously said that 70% of Wisconsin's population would need to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity and the state could reach that benchmark by July.
Arizona StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona health care system ranked among nation’s worst

(The Center Square) - Arizona’s healthcare system ranked third-worst in the nation, according to a 24/7 Wall St. Index considering six health measures for each state. Arizona's poor health care system was problematic during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals were forced to bring in nurses from outside of the state, as many others did.
Public Healthkvrr.com

COVID-19 vaccination rates plateau in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The month of May continues to be a slow one for increasing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. The North Dakota Department of Health update released over the weekend shows that 48.5% of residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, which is roughly the same percentage from a week ago.
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

IU will accept vaccinations authorized by FDA, WHO for COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For the required COVID-19 vaccine, IU will accept vaccinations authorized for emergency use by the United States Food and Drug Administration for those vaccinated in the U.S. and those under the emergency use listing by the World Health Organization for international students, Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives for IU's Medical Response Team, said in an “Ask Aaron” webinar Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
PublishedReporter

“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine to Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.