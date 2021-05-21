Evers signs bipartisan elections bills, vetoes paddlewheel gambling

Gov. Tony Evers took out his pen and signed 16 bills into law Friday afternoon, and one bill met with a veto. A few of the bills fell into the non-controversial election reform bills that made adjustments acceptable to both Republicans and Democrats. One allows 16- or 17-year-old students who are in a virtual or home school to serve as election inspectors so long as they have at least a 3.0 grade point or meet other standards. Particularly during the pandemic, poll workers have been difficult for many municipalities to find.