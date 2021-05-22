newsbreak-logo
Premier League Club Open Talks Over Move For Man City Winger - Fee Agreed

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
 4 days ago

The player in question is Jack Harrison - who has so far spent three seasons on-loan from Manchester City at the Yorkshire club, with a large amount of success and involvement in their promotion campaign of 2019/2020.

Such has been his importance to Marcelo Bielsa's side that they are now looking to end the run of loan spells and tie down the Englishman to a permanent deal at Elland Road.

According to an exclusive report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, Manchester City and Leeds United have now opened talks over handling the long-term future of the former New York City winger.

The report claims that the two parties have already agreed a fee for the transfer of the player, which is claimed to be in the region of £15 million. As well as the obvious advantage of Jack Harrison being comfortable at Leeds, the club also have the first buy option on the player.

For Manchester City, Jack Harrison has always seemed some distance from their regular first-team set-up and there is quite clearly an overload of talent in the areas that Leeds' 24 year-old star operates in.

In terms of Etihad official's forward planning going into the summer, a marquee striker continues to be the main priority with Harry Kane as the number one target in that position. There is also a feeling that City could look to recruit in left-back and central midfield.

