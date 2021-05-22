Shilpa Shetty welcomes new member Truffle to her family

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, whose family recently tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday told her followers that it’s okay to take a break from social media amidst the current COVID situation. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that read, “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. Shilpa Shetty’s Family Including Husband Raj Kundra Test Positive for COVID-19; The Actress Confirms She Is Negative (View Post).