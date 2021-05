The concept of being covered in bees is a nightmare scenario for a lot of people, but not this actor. In order to bring awareness to World Bee Day and the importance of the insect to our planet, Angelina Jolie posed for photoshoot with bees crawling all over her face and body. The star was also interviewed by National Geographic about her passion for conservation, but these visuals are difficult to compete with. Jolie even had to wear a special pheromone during the shoot and follow other rules and precautions to be safe from her co-stars.