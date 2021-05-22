newsbreak-logo
Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Nas X is rarely affected by online hate because he says the love that comes his way outweighs the hatred. "The love outweighs the hate by like a hundred. I guess it's because I kind of grew up on the internet and I've been through this before, and I know to take everything with a grain of salt. So it's rare that it'll actually get to me, where I'm like, 'Oh, that hurts'," he says.

Nas
Lil Nas X
#Music Video#Rapper#Video Music#People Magazine#Montero#Lifestyle Fashion#Online Hate#Love#Happy#Gay#Tags#Internet#Criticism#Rare#Cinema
MinoritiesDigital Courier

Lil Nas X: I was afraid of coming out as gay

Lil Nas X was “afraid” of coming out as gay. The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out in June 2019, and has now admitted he was terrified of telling the world he is gay but knew he had to “stand in [his] truth” for the sake of all the other young people like him.
Musicprimetimer.com

Lil Nas X

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "Lil Nas X" SNL deserves applause for making it through the pandemic. Saturday Night Live closed out Season 46 with a poignant cold open, its first full audience of the season, a... Posted Monday 5/03/21 at 2:41PM EDT. SNL will finish the...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Music Video: Lil’ Nas X – Sun Goes Down

If there’s one thing that Lil’ Nas X knows how to do, it is making a splash with his videos. Over the last two years, the Georgia native has made noise with “Old Town Road,” “Holiday” and “Panini” videos. Most recently, he made headlines with the polarizing “Montero” video that seemingly depicted the homophobia and bigotry he’s experienced for much of his life This time around, Lil’ Nas X touches on some of the same topics, but in an even more personal manner.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over Mentioning Nicki Minaj In New Song

Lil Nas X has promised never to utter Nicki Minaj’s name in another song after being attacked by his fellow Barbz. On Friday (May 21), Lil Nas X released his new single “Sun Goes Down,” a vulnerable and emotional pop track on which the rapper turned pop star painfully recollects his high school days as a closeted gay teen. On one verse, in particular, the 22-year-old — who formerly (and infamously) ran a Nicki Minaj fandom account in his youth — reminisced of his love for the “Super Bass” superstar.
Musicpapermag.com

Lil Nas X's SNL Wardrobe Mishap Wasn't a Stunt

Lil Nas X is the king of cultural conversation — just look at how he flipped the world on its head when he gave the devil a lap dance in the video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," a song from his forthcoming debut album. He does a lot of hilarious stuff on purpose because he knows it'll get people talking. But what he didn't do on purpose is make his pants split during his recent performance on Saturday Night Live.
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
MusicEW.com

Lil Nas X goes back to high school in 'Sun Goes Down' video

A slightly older but much wiser Lil Nas X gives some sage advice to his younger self in the just-released new song and video — "Sun Goes Down." The moving new track details a dark time in the artist's younger days. It recounts being bullied at the age of 10, struggling with his sexuality, and even questioning life, all before turning into his own hero, who goes back in time to tell him things will work out.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lil Nas X Accidentally Rips Pants During Shocking ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Performance at ‘SNL’

Lil Nas X made his ‘SNL’ debut Saturday night (May 22), much to the delight of his growing legion of fans. Hot on the promo trail in support of his self-titled debut album, ‘Montero’ (due in stores this summer), the 22-year-old cranked out the inaugural live television performances of its leading singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’ on the Anya Taylor-Joy-hosted episode.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Lil Nas X Rips His Pants During ‘SNL’ Performance

Lil Nas X brought ‘SNL’ to a grand finale Saturday night, but the performance was a little … well, a little too tight. Lil Nas was performing “MONTERO” during the show, and all the gyrating was too much for his pants, ’cause they split down the front. It happens at...
Theater & Dancemashed.com

Taco Bell's Surprising Connection To Lil Nas X

It seems like just yesterday, Lil Nas X was on top of the world with the song that spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other in the history of the music charts (via Billboard). Now that 2019's "Old Town Road" has made Lil Nas X wealthy and famous, he takes the time in his latest song and video to revisit his high school experience. In the video for "Sun Goes Down," the Lil Nas X of today travels back in time to 2017 to visit Lil Nas X the high school student. The video shows Lil Nas living a very different sort of life from what he enjoys now. He appears unhappy and unable to fit in socially at his high school. He looks particularly unhappy in part of the video where he's pushing a mop at the end of a lonely shift at Taco Bell.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song. The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Lil Nas X Unveils New Song “Sun Goes Down”: Stream

Ahead of his debut Saturday Night Live performance this weekend, Lil Nas X has released a new song, “Sun Goes Down”. It follows his most recent chart-topping hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. Check it out via the accompanying music video below. In a Twitter post, Lil Nas X...
Musicthebrag.com

Lil Nas X admits he was jealous of Billie Eilish over Grammys win

Lil Nas X has admitted to being jealous of Billie Eilish after she won over him at the Grammy awards. ICYMI, ‘Old Town Road’ lost out on Record of the Year to Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ at last year’s Grammys, a ceremony that saw her win in each of the big four categories.