Vivana Singh: Have no reservations about playing a mother on screen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Vivana Singh, or Maharani Rajeshwari in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega", says playing a mother to three adults is challenging. "To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on television, if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor. I have mostly played young negative lead roles till date, but this character offers me something very different. I have never really played a mother to three adults. To be able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while also enacting the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari to the T, will be a creative leap for me," she says.

