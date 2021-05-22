Vivana Singh: Have no reservations about playing a mother on screen

The "Drivers License" singer is poised to be the next big pop star with juicy songs about her crappy ex. When High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ back in November 2019, it featured a bunch of young, fresh-faced talent who were largely unknown to the general public. The series created by Tim Federle was a cheeky, winky homage to the franchise that turned Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stars. It wasn't a reboot, but a show about a high school where High School Musical was shot doing a production of High School Musical. As it goes into Season 2, the stakes have changed, and not just for the characters. Now High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars someone who is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.