DJ Kunal aka Kunal Mahato, a young musician from the Kolkata circuit has urged all his fans to stay indoors in this tough time. As Covid cases keep increasing at an unprecedented rate, there is nothing more to do than sit back at home and enjoy. Kunal shared his similar thoughts and promised fans that it would be his responsibility to keep his fans entertained through these times. He would make new and unique labels that would help them rejuvenate and forget about the miseries of the world even if for a couple of minutes. As promised, he has already released his tracks Carpe Diem and Area 51 which has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The peppy, high-bolted tracks have got a high-end positive reaction from the audience.