Last week, Kangana Ranaut completed 15 years in Bollywood. Remember, her debut film Gangster, also starring Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi, when she was a mere 17 years old? And now look at her, a decade and a half later, upending Twitter with her tiresome political tirade and constant comparisons to bring down her fellow actors and actresses. However, you’d be surprised that this time, as I write about her, it is a story of humility and modesty as opposed to self-praise. While talking about a missed opportunity to star in The Dirty Picture, and Kangana had only good things to say about Vidya Balan.