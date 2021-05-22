Bollywood romances the cuppa on International Tea Day

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans and followers on social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a beautiful Lord Buddha idol. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for the peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion."Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to the micro-blogging site and extended greetings on the festival. "Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. Buddha Jayanti ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein," he tweeted.