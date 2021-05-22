Bollywood romances the cuppa on International Tea Day

Wouldn’t it be amazing if right after watching a film or a series, you could just sit down with the actor who played the lead, or the filmmaker, and just unpack everything? I am going to go ahead and say that it is one of the best parts of my job, to be able to meet the people behind these stories that charm us, intrigue us, take us to the edge of our seats and make us think. And this thrill cranks up a few notches when the person at other end of that conversation is so cool and interesting to talk to. I recently had that experience in conversation with Huma Qureshi, who we saw play zombie bait in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, and this week, will see play Rani Bharti, the reluctant Chief Minister of 90s Bihar in Sony LIV’s new political drama, Maharani.