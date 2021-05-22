newsbreak-logo
Bollywood romances the cuppa on International Tea Day

 5 days ago

Bollywood took to social media to open up on the love for tea, on the occasion of International Tea Day on Friday. Sharing a photo of herself with a mug of tea, Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "I take my tea very seriously. Are you a tea or a coffee person? #InternationalTeaDay."

