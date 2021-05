With summer rounding the corner, it’s always a pleasure to continue the conversation as we progress toward the in-person situation. To preface, this column primarily revolved around older adults and how ageist perspectives inherently degrade our understanding and appreciation for the aging process. We covered topics from careers in the aging field to how ageism affects our media consumption habits and everything in between. But, as cool, relevant and hip as it is to talk about a variety of topics relating to older adults, my column will be switching things up to cover some reflections and lessons learned by actual older adults I have met throughout my life. As someone who lacked cookie tins filled with knitting supplies or days spent with grandparents growing up, I often recommend going out to work or volunteer with older people (socially distanced with the right precautions, of course) and learn something new.