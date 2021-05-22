Preview: Mavs open Game 1 of their best-of-seven playoff series against Clippers

MAVERICKS (0-0) AT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (0-0) Time: 3:30 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: The Mavs are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. And for the second straight year they’ll be playing the Clippers, who eliminated the Mavs in six games in the first round of last year’s playoffs. . .One of the key players in this series for the Mavs is forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who is three games removed from missing eight consecutive games with right knee soreness. In the first three games of last year’s playoffs against the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. And that includes Game 1 of the series when was charged with his second technical foul – and automatic ejection – with 9:10 left in the third quarter and the Mavs ahead, 71-66, in a game they eventually lost, 118-110. Porzingis missed the last three games of the six-game set with the Clippers with right knee soreness. . .Backup guard Jalen Brunson should be another player who can tip the scales in the Mavs’ favor in this series. Brunson missed last year’s playoffs after undergoing season-ending surgery on Mar. 14, 2020 to address an injury to the labrum of his right shoulder. In 68 games this season, Brunson averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25 minutes. He also converted 52.3 percent of his field goals and 40.5 percent of his 3-point shots. . .Coach Rick Carlisle said he thinks Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) will play today. Kleber will be used, among other things, to help contain Kawhi Leonard. . .Carlisle also said it’s “very unlikely” that guard JJ Redick (right heel soreness) will play in this series. . .The Mavs will lean heavily on point guard Luka Doncic, who drained that magical 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat the Clippers,135-133, in overtime in Game 4 of last year’s series. Overall in last summer’s playoffs against the Clippers, Doncic averaged 31 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 8.7 apg.