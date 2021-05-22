newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

The nation in brief

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- The November trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois man charged with killing two people during the protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year, will take up to two weeks, attorneys said Friday. Prosecutors and Rittenhouse's attorneys confirmed with Kenosha County Circuit...

www.arkansasonline.com
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Rep. Gray Selected as One of Nation’s Outstanding Rising Leaders

Joins group of the most innovative Democratic state and local officials working to solve American’s largest challenges. selected as one of 19 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials. Gray joins the group at...
Politicsaerotechnews.com

Contract Briefs

Harold and Associates LLC,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N6134021D0005); BGI LLC,* Akron, Ohio (N6134021D0006); Carley Corp.,* Orlando, Fla., (N6134021D0007); and Crew Training International Inc.,* Memphis, Tenn., (N6134021D0008), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for an estimated aggregate ceiling of $90,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. These contracts provide for pilot and aircrew curriculum revision and maintenance support, including revision, update and maintenance of curriculum to ensure currency and accuracy of content in support of flight training, education and training services for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Additionally, these contracts provide for the development of new lessons for curriculum that results from major Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization and Operational Flight Program upgrades to naval aircraft type/model/series in support of fleet replacement squadrons, fleet readiness centers, fleet replacement detachments, and aircraft weapons and tactics schools. Work will be performed at the contractor’s locations and Navy and Marine Corps installations within the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in April 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via a small business set aside, eight offers from eight vendors were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Repeal of yoga ban in Alabama K-12 schools gets closer to governor's desk

A bill that would lift a nearly three-decade ban on yoga in public schools is a step closer to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk. The Alabama Senate voted 23-7 late Thursday for a bill from Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, would allow public schools to offer yoga as an elective course. The bill was amended to put a ban on hypnotic states and meditation in courses, and to require notification of parents about their children enrolling in yoga courses that yoga is associated with Hinduism.
Hopkins County, TXssnewstelegram.com

Blotter Briefs

Body The following reports are based on arrests conducted with reports filed by Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Friday and included:. Drug-related arrests. ■ Kenneth Tolly, 46, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday 11:30 a.m. on a charge of possession of a...
Maryland StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Harris opposes D.C. statehood, prefers making Washington part of Maryland

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, opposes D.C. statehood preferring Washington become part of Maryland. Harris — who represents the Eastern Shore — wants Washington to be retroceded into Maryland. The District was previously part of Maryland before the creation of the capital city. That echoes the sentiments of...
Florida StateWired

Florida’s New Social Media Law Will Be Laughed Out of Court

Florida’s new social media legislation is a double landmark: It’s the first state law regulating online content moderation, and it will almost certainly become the first such law to be struck down in court. On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the Stop Social Media Censorship Act, which greatly...
Georgia StateUS News and World Report

Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to Run for Lt. Governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The most powerful Republican in Georgia's state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor in 2022. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who has been Senate president pro tem since 2018, said on Tuesday he will seek the GOP nomination for the statewide post. “I want to...
Texas StatePosted by
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

NRA Applauds Passage Of Texas Constitutional Carry

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislation Action is applauding Texas lawmakers for passing Constitutional Carry this week. Constitutional Carry, also called permitless carry passed the Texas House over the weekend and was given final approval in the Texas Senate on Monday. If signed by the Governor, and the Governor...
LawPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Do anti-BDS laws restrict free speech?

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Adopt Redistricting Guidelines

Lawmakers approved criteria May 26 that will guide the Legislature in the 2021 redistricting process. The U.S. and state constitutions require the Legislature to redraw various governmental district boundaries every 10 years in response to population changes reflected in the U.S. Census. Senators are expected to complete the redistricting process in a special session in late summer or early fall after census data becomes available.