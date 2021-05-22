newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

The world in brief

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG -- Ethiopia's military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian attorney general's office announced Friday. In addition, 25 other soldiers are charged with rape and other forms of...

www.arkansasonline.com
WorldCadillac News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. Blinken, who spoke after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the U.S. would work...
WorldHuman Rights Watch

UN General Assembly Action Needed on Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council, entrusted by the UN Charter to be the world’s guardian of international peace and security, has done little to help the people of Myanmar besides issuing statements asking the junta to end the violence and release prisoners. But the UN General Assembly can help motivate the council take action to stem the rampant abuses.
ImmigrationHuman Rights Watch

Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among...
Militarytheowp.org

French-Egyptian War Plane Deal: No Human Rights In Mind

In an approximately $4.5 billion deal, France has agreed to sell war planes to Egypt without any contingency for human rights. Between an unstable backdrop of radical religious terrorism and mutual suspicion of the Turkish president, France and Egypt’s relationship has become closer in recent years. The current deal builds upon recent deals, contributing to an increasing mass of destructive military weaponry. By agreeing to sell its ally 30 Rafale fighter jets, France grants Egypt definitive support and potentially provocative weaponry. While the Egyptian government claims that its amassing weaponry is motivated by jihadist threat and other uncertainties caused by terrorism in the Middle East, its seeming callousness regarding citizens’ lives raises concerns over expanding Egyptian military power.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

US Journalist Detained In Myanmar

An American editor of a Myanmar-based news outlet was detained by authorities in Yangon Monday as he attempted to board a flight out of the coup-hit country, his employers said. United States citizen and managing editor of Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport, the outlet said...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

European Parliament Condemns Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws

On April 28, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a joint motion for a resolution on the blasphemy laws in Pakistan calling for more comprehensive approaches to address the abuses of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The motion refers to two specific cases, those of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel. They are...
Worldifj.org

Myanmar: American editor arrested at Yangon airport by Myanmar military

Fenster was arrested on May 24 while attempting to board a flight to leave Myanmar. According to his brother, Fenster was travelling in order to visit his family in the United States. Authorities have provided no justification for Fenster’s arrest. Frontier Myanmar, Fenster’s employer, said “We are concerned for his...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Largest US wargame in a generation: 25,000 US sailors, Marines testing China, Russia conflict scenarios

Twenty-five thousand U.S. Navy sailors and Marines are set to take part in the largest set of U.S. military exercises in a generation, with forces within the U.S., Africa, Europe and the Pacific joining in. The exercise intends to test scenarios that are expected in a possible future conflict with another near-peer power to the U.S., such as China or Russia.
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Former Muslim leader at China largest mosque incarcerated

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): A former Muslim leader at China's largest mosque in the Xinjiang region was incarcerated by Chinese authorities in 2017 on the charges of having "spread extremism", Kyodo News reported citing sources on Sunday. The revelation comes at a time when western countries have increased their...
WorldNewsbug.info

Editorial: Belarus must pay if it hijacked a flight to capture a dissenter

The United States and the European Union have responded with immediate and appropriate outrage to the apparent hijacking of a plane by the authoritarian government of Belarus so that a dissident, activist journalist on board could be arrested. What’s particularly welcome is that the tough words have been accompanied by actions.
Politicsdallassun.com

EU warns Myanmar military

Brussels [Belgium], May 24 (ANI): The European Union has issued a statement warning the Myanmar military against the dissolution of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party that won the November elections, as such a decision would be a "blatant disregard" for the will of the people. This comes...
Minoritieshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey condemns 'racist attack' against citizen in Germany

Citizen in Germany’s Frankfurt, describing it as a "racist attack". “This is a racist and fascist attack. It has nothing to do with public order,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the AKP, said on Twitter, sharing the video of the police using violence against the Turkish citizen. Earlier in the day,...