The world in brief

In an approximately $4.5 billion deal, France has agreed to sell war planes to Egypt without any contingency for human rights. Between an unstable backdrop of radical religious terrorism and mutual suspicion of the Turkish president, France and Egypt’s relationship has become closer in recent years. The current deal builds upon recent deals, contributing to an increasing mass of destructive military weaponry. By agreeing to sell its ally 30 Rafale fighter jets, France grants Egypt definitive support and potentially provocative weaponry. While the Egyptian government claims that its amassing weaponry is motivated by jihadist threat and other uncertainties caused by terrorism in the Middle East, its seeming callousness regarding citizens’ lives raises concerns over expanding Egyptian military power.