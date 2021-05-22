newsbreak-logo
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Hubert M. Welch, 65th

By Lynda Margerum
Herald & Review
Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — Hubert M. and Roberta “Roby” Welch will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today with a family gathering. Hubert M. Welch and Roberta “Roby” Johnson were married on May 22, 1956 at the Church of the Brethren in Goshen, Indiana. The preacher was mowing grass, and they asked if he could marry them. He cleaned up and married them in the church that day. Hubert is a veteran of the Air Force MSGT USAF Ret. He is also retired from Firestone. She is a homemaker.

