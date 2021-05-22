ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Hubert M. Welch, 65th

DECATUR – Seniors from the Class of 2020 didn't get proms or graduation, and while it won't be “normal,” the Class of 2021 will at least get a graduation. “It was weird at first with all the guidelines, being remote for the first quarter and no football in the fall,” said Warrensburg-Latham High School senior Jason Edwards. “We had football in the spring and got to play a little bit. But besides the fact we had to follow certain things, it wasn't terrible. We didn't have prom, but we're having a senior send-off party. We're getting dressed up, so we got sort of a prom, but not exactly like prom.”