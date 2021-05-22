newsbreak-logo
Texas’ divisive bill limiting how students learn about current events and historic racism passed by Senate

By Kate McGee
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After hours of passionate debate about how Texas teachers can instruct school children about America’s history of subjugating people of color, the state Senate early Saturday morning advanced a new version of a controversial bill aimed at banning critical race theory in public and open-enrollment charter schools.

Related
Austin, TXDallas News

Texas Senate passes medical marijuana expansion bill

AUSTIN -- The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill expanding Texas’ medical marijuana program to include all forms of PTSD and cancer, though it underwent significant changes due to a committee substitute. Despite soaring through the House with bipartisan support, the proposal appeared to be doomed...
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Senate passes bill that would limit teachers on subjects of race, gender

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Saturday passed House Bill 3979, better known as the “critical race theory bill.”. The bill, if it were to become law, would principally affect social studies and history teachers and mandates that lessons involving controversial or hotly debated topics must be discussed in a manner that examines different perspectives and doesn’t favor any one race or gender.
Austin, TXkeranews.org

A Bill Banning Homeless Encampments Has Passed The Texas House And Senate. Gov. Abbott Is Likely To Sign It.

A statewide ban on public encampments for Texans experiencing homelessness is a step closer to becoming law after passing both houses of the Texas Legislature. The Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925 by a vote of 28-3. After some amendments, it now goes back to the House for final approval. After that, it’ll head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The governor has signaled he will sign it.
Mineola, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Senate sends "heartbeat" abortion ban to governor

The Senate on Thursday concurred with House amendments to a bill that would make doctors liable for damages if they perform an abortion after a fetus has developed a heartbeat. SB 8, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes, would require doctors to attempt to detect a heartbeat in a fetus before performing the procedure and to stop if they do. Though it can vary, this typically can be detected around 6 weeks gestation. That is far sooner than the current standard set by Supreme Court precedent, which allows most abortion procedures up to 20 weeks.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Texas House backs limits on school discussions of racism and social issues

A bill targeting school discussions of racism and social issues has been approved by the Texas House but not before lawmakers tacked on several amendments and debated the measure for hours. The Republican authors of the broad legislation, with a companion bill that has cleared the Senate, say it aims...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Passes Bill To Stop Teachers From Talking About Racism

Republicans in the Texas House passed a bill Tuesday that effectively bans public school teachers from talking about racism, white supremacy or current news events. The bill, which is being fast-tracked to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to sign into law, states that social studies and civics teachers aren’t allowed to discuss the concept that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or the idea that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
Austin, TXKTRE

Sen. Hughes voting bill passes in House, heavy with amendments

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas House has passed an East Texas legislator’s sweeping election reform bill following a marathon session which ended after 3 a.m. Friday. The House came back Friday afternoon and gave the bill final passage after about 90 more minutes of testimony. According to the Austin...
Austin, TXKTRE

Texas House gives final passage of Sen. Hughes fetal heartbeat bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - After receiving approval in the Texas Senate, an East Texas legislator’s bill, which would stop certain abortion procedures from taking place, received final passage in the Texas House on Thursday. Senate Bill 8, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would ban all elective abortions as soon...