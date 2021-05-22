Texas’ divisive bill limiting how students learn about current events and historic racism passed by Senate

The Senate on Thursday concurred with House amendments to a bill that would make doctors liable for damages if they perform an abortion after a fetus has developed a heartbeat. SB 8, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes, would require doctors to attempt to detect a heartbeat in a fetus before performing the procedure and to stop if they do. Though it can vary, this typically can be detected around 6 weeks gestation. That is far sooner than the current standard set by Supreme Court precedent, which allows most abortion procedures up to 20 weeks.