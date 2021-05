MORGAN COUNTY — RD Productions will be hosting free concerts in Martinsville and Mooresville during its summer concert series. The Downtown Martinsville summer series kicks off on June 3 on the Art Sanctuary lawn, 190 N. Sycamore Street, with power pop, psychedelic rock and roll band, The Beepline. Party band Groove Smash will play on June 17, rock history band 45 RPM will play on July 8 and Jambox will play classic 70s and 80s rock on July 22. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.