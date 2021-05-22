newsbreak-logo
Cricket gear donation brings joy to migrants stuck in Bosnia

 4 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Joyful cheers echoed through an asylum-seekers camp in Bosnia this week as dozens of teenagers and young men put their daily struggles aside for a game of cricket. Players absorbed in the match ran over an improvised pitch clutching wooden bats or throwing balls.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...

