Wayzata High’s boys lacrosse team scored early and often in a 15-2 win over Hopkins at Wayzata High Stadium. Avery Daruls led Wayzata’s attack with four goals, while teammates Robbie Chermak and Wyatt Sass recorded hat tricks. Matthew Larson added to the attack with four points on two goals and two assists, while three-sport athlete Hayden Davison also had four points with a goal and three assists. Otto Berg chipped in with a goal and two assists.