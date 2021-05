Orange Alert – Sensitive Groups should limit their time outdoors. Our first 90-degree day of 2021 struck over the weekend, and we have a lot more heat to come. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s through Friday. Near record-breaking highs will be possible Wednesday as temps creep into the mid-90s (record high is 96). Rain chances will be minimal and will exacerbate the abnormally dry conditions. We could see drought conditions return to the region for the first time since late 2019 with the latest drought outlook issued later this week. Rain chances will be a bit better by this weekend. A cold front will shake up this stagnant pattern bringing cooler temps in the low 80s and a few scattered showers.