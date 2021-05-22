newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Letter: Two health district candidates stand out

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Two health officer candidates stand out from the field. It was a privilege for me to be an active practicing physician in Yakima for 44 years. I received my MD degree from the University of Washington in 1974. Additionally, with active on campus study, I graduated from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in 2001, with the master’s in medical management degree.

www.yakimaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Yakima County, WA
Yakima County, WA
Health
Yakima, WA
Health
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage University#Public Health#Public Opinion#Md#Mph#Yakima Health District#Mmm Yakima#Medical Management Degree#Campus Study#Vulnerable Patients#Dr Barg#Stand#Officer#Severe Infections#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Easing of COVID guidelines proves science was right

After more than a year of howling like 3-year-olds, maybe some people will finally see that what the experts have been saying all along was right. The government’s rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine developed and delivered — a push that began under President Trump and accelerated dramatically under President Biden — is working.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: Don't let fear guide COVID-19 vaccine decisions

As a Yakima-area health care professional, I’m concerned about low local vaccination rates and I’ve wondered what information I could provide to make people more comfortable receiving it. (In the interest of full disclosure, I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.) Of the 175,000 adults living in Yakima County, fewer than 69,000, or less than 40 percent, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 16 in Washington is now eligible to receive the shot. That doesn’t mean everyone wants it. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found about 13 percent of Americans say they will “definitely not” be vaccinated. When asked why not, their most common reason was that the vaccines are too new and not enough is known about their long-term effects. That’s understandable, given the urgency with which the vaccine was created. So I did some research into how it was developed. Scientists have been working on the technology to develop coronavirus vaccines long before we heard of COVID-19. According to USA Today, COVID-19’s spike protein was identified nearly 20 years ago as a potential vaccine target following the 2003 SARS outbreak. This laid the groundwork for the intensive vaccine development effort over the past year. Because there was significant research for scientists to build on in developing the COVID-19 vaccine — it was not “rushed,” as some may suggest. Recent scientific advances further accelerated the vaccines’ development. Nearly unprecedented international collaboration and significant investments by pharmaceutical companies were also directed to solve this medical crisis. Despite the urgency to bring vaccines to market, each vaccine was still put through rigorous testing protocols for effectiveness and safety. What about the notion that we don’t yet know about the vaccine’s long-term effects? Research has shown no indications that there will be long-term side effects with the vaccine. Granted, there have been some isolated, widely reported serious problems with some vaccine versions. Most patients are more likely to have only a mild reaction, if any, to the shot — some muscle soreness or a fever for a short period. In contrast, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest there are long-term effects from contracting the COVID-19 virus. I believe that vaccines — like regular dental exams, good oral health hygiene, and other health care protocols — will help keep all of us healthy. In fact, vaccinations are the best way to enhance public safety when coupled with individual measures like wearing masks in public. I realize this may not be the information some people want to hear. And others, for medical or philosophical reasons, may still choose not to be vaccinated. But if you are undecided, I would encourage you to seek out a medical professional — your physician, dentist, or another health care provider — and weigh the severe risks associated with contracting COVID-19 against the benefits of the vaccine. Scientific research says increasing our vaccination rates is the quickest way to resume our daily lives. That’s something to which we should all aspire.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Free vaccine clinics planned Sunday, Monday in the Yakima Valley

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned Sunday and Monday in the Yakima Valley. Appointments are not required at the following locations:. • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima. • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave....
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Vaccines in Yakima County available for everyone 12 and up

Vaccine eligibility in Yakima County has expanded to young people 12 years and older. Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to those ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both U.S. and state officials then recommended that the vaccine be made available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to kids age 12-15.
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Benton County, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Yogurt E.coli Outbreak Includes Benton County

I remember when I was a kid visiting my Grandma in Yakima. That woman loved her yogurt. This is back when yogurt was just yogurt...you added your own fruit if you wanted it. That's my recollection at least, because she always had a fridge full of plain yogurt. Naturally, when a kid sees an adult enjoying something that resembles ice cream, you have to ask for a bite. That was the last time yogurt touched my lips for years! Now I love it and so do most folks, I think.
Yakima, WAColumbian

Westneat: Vote no and take the dough? It’s a proud conservative tradition

Recently when Washington’s first federal mass vaccination site opened in Yakima, one of the dignitaries to hail it was the local congressman. “The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the State Fair Park in Yakima!” announced Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, exclamation point his. He attached a press blurb about what was being called a pilot community vaccination center.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Agriculture groups ask Inslee to ease emergency rules on farmworker housing

Two agricultural groups will appeal to Gov. Jay Inslee to repeal or loosen up emergency rules for farmworker housing. Earlier this month, the state Department of Health and Department of Labor & Industries revised emergency rules to replace a version that was about to expire. The current version of the emergency rules will remain in place until September unless the state acts sooner.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside COVID-19 community testing closed Sunday

COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is closed Sunday due to limited staffing. Testing is expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m., the Yakima Health District said in a press release Sunday. Individuals with prescheduled appointments can reschedule online at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Snag a Position to Pay Off the Bills and Really Start Living!

Plenty of positions for a company that has been around since the late 1800's become part of the Yakima Valley's apple history. Every fruit has a season and currently, they are hiring for the cherry season. Prosser Memorial Health. Searching for Certified Medical Assistants. Wendy's. Hiring crew and management positions.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Solving homeless issues in Yakima: Work defining new Care Campus to begin this fall

This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus. Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Yakima Health District now allowing Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health announced that it would expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 12 to 15 years of age. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Following this authorization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup recommended that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to this age group immediately.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley businesses take different approaches to new mask guidance

Yakima Valley businesses are taking various approaches with the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance stating that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings. Gov. Jay Inslee ended a mask mandate for businesses Thursday stating that the state would follow the CDC guidance. Businesses have the...