newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Introducing Renowned DJ and Producer Flatfoot Sam

By Preferred Content Provider
oneedm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlatfoot Sam has been dabbling in the intricacies of music production ever since taking an interest in Dance music from 18 years old. He kicked off his career with the releases of a few vinyl bangers in the early ’90s, which cemented his place in the industry. Shortly after, he found his feet in a new line of work – promoting dance parties. His admiration for dance music has trumped every other genre that the scene has to offer, Flatfoot Sam has always been beguiled by the beauty and emotion conveyed through the art of electronic dance music. We caught up with Flatfoot Sam to see what he’s all about:

oneedm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Music Producer#Music Production#Music Festivals#Sound Art#Soundlab#Tripfield#Soundcloud#Energy#Follow Flatfoot Sam#Flatfoot Sam Online#Hey Sam#Bands#Dance Parties#Techno Stuff#Sound Epic#Ibiza#Vinyl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Hip Hophypefresh.co

Mega Producer Configa & DJ Views Release New ‘The Year After’ Ft. Countless Hip Hop Legends

Nationally and internationally acclaimed Mega-producer Configa for Configaration Records announces the release of his collaborative album with DJ Views titled The Year After. The 12-track project features Hip Hop legends including Speech (Arrested Development), Chino XL, Craig G, Ruste Juxx, El Da Sensei, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Pacewon, Termanology, Dell-P, John Robinson, and that’s only naming a few!
Beauty & Fashiondigitalchumps.com

Introducing CircoLoco Records: First EP Coming June 4th

I’m always down for some good tunes. Music has always been a fundamental part of Rockstar Games — from the championing of underground artists and scenes across our titles, to the meticulously curated radio stations of the Grand Theft Auto series and the introduction of fully-realized digital nightclubs in Grand Theft Auto Online with the After Hours update, as well as expanding the possibilities for in-game social spaces and music discovery with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Germana Stella La Sorsa (new album ‘Vapour’ on 33 Jazz Records – for autumn release)

Italian singer, composer and lyricist Germana Stella La Sorsa moved to London in 2017, and quickly made an impact on the London scene with her Jazz in Cinema project. Tony Kofi has compared her ‘clear and warm tone’ with that of Flora Purim. Her debut album Vapour is out soon on 33 Jazz Records, with Sam Leak on Hammond, Nick Costley-White on guitar and Jay Davis on drums.
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Parx – Oh My

Breaking house DJ and producer, Parx is back on London’s hit-making label, Perfect Havoc with his new single ‘Oh My’. AKA Alex Cramp, Parx is a studio whizz, producing house music across the board, but always with quality style. The new single showcases a more delicate side of Parx in an emotional composition that will leave deep house fans falling in love with its mid-tempo groove and dreamy vocal. Now signed to Perfect Havoc for a multi-single deal, Parx’s ‘Oh My’ follows two previous releases on the label. These include his future house rework of the CeCe Peniston classic ‘Finally’, which saw support by Charlie Hedges on Radio 1 Dance Anthems and across KISS stations, and the g-house stylings of ‘Two Step’, which showed a completely different studio personality to this skilled young artist. A graduate in production and engineering of London’s Point Blank Music School, it’s no surprise Parx has the studio aptitudes to have earned him over 23 million global streams. He first impressed in 2017 with ‘Waiting on You’ on The Magician’s Potion imprint, debuted by Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1, and that same year with a collaboration with Kattison on TMTR titled ‘Sunrise’. From here, Parx was on a roll. He impressed again with ‘Fantasy’ featuring the vocal talents of close friend and co-conspirator Adam Engle from Blonde, again on TMTR. And on ‘Bang’ in collaboration with TCTS on Ministry of Sound, which gained further Radio 1 support, this time from the King of Dance himself, Pete Tong. Tune into “Oh My” by Parx below now!
Relationship Adviceoneedm.com

Finding a DJ For Your Event

Finding these electronic dance music companies online has been made much easier over recent years. Many times they will charge a flat rate fee for an hour of searching. Before purchasing them, check to see how much they actually cost. Another good thing about electronic dance music companies, especially those that are set up as non-profits, is that most are completely free. That means you can sometimes donate money to them instead of using a credit card. This is a nice option if you don’t feel like spending money.
Musicjazzwise.com

Nubya Garcia, Nitin Sawhney and Emma-Jean Thackray for July Cheltenham Jazz Fest dates

Cheltenham Jazz Festival makes its full live return with a special summer edition running from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 July, following on from its livestreamed edition in early May. The programme features appearances by multi-award-winning saxophonist Nubya Garcia, rising star jazz and soul singer Poppy Ajudha, and highly acclaimed British-Asian instrumentalist and producer Nitin Sawhney, as well as exciting bandleader/trumpeter Emma-Jean Thackeray and spiritual jazz tempter and Gondwana Records label boss Matthew Halsall. Closing the weekend’s festivities are Penguin Café, the celebrated modern-day incarnation of Penguin Café Orchestra, who will showcase their eclectic blend of folk, jazz, pop and chamber music influences.
MusicEDMTunes

Thomas Newson ft. Tim van Werd – Ocean Deep

Thomas Newson returns to Protocol Recordings after three long years with a stunning new release titled ‘Ocean Deep‘. This is a collaborative effort with Tim van Werd. This is Newson’s first release on Protocol since ‘Like That‘ with Sam Void from 2018. It is also a follow-up to Tim van Werd’s Who You Are EP from last month which makes this a great team piece. With sounds as deep and progressive as this, fans hope to see Newson on Anjunadeep one day.
Musicedmidentity.com

Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan Drop Collaborative EP ‘Mozza’

Fast forward to summer nights with two flavorful techno tunes from Yulia Niko & Pig&Dan on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records. Over the past decade, Nicole Moudaber has helped the techno scene grow with her imprint, MOOD Records, which is both precise and ruthless with its offerings in the genre. While the label has been a home for her own releases, it’s also become one for other talented artists in the scene and the latest to join in on the fun are Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan. They’ve put their minds together to take their sounds to new heights with a powerful EP dubbed Mozza.
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Live set from DJ Milkyshake

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. NYC-based DJ Milkyshake (aka Kashmeare “Khloe” Gatmaitan) aims to spread happiness and bring people together through joyous music. Her sets prioritize feel-good grooves, female empowerment and a pure love of music. She’s played alongside artists including Amber Mark, Vashtie, SOSUPERSAM, Masego and Smino.
MusicComplex

Premiere: French Producer GONE Introduces Us To His Emotive Techno Sound With “Saved”

This Friday, May 28, French producer and musician GONE will release his debut EP, Sources, a statement of intent that introduces us to his delicate, restrained sound. Centred around warm electronic textures and sweeping sonics, the gentle waves of sound and delicately placed vocals are all painstakingly introduced into the mix to create the most gradual build-up possible. Subtlety is the star of the show here, but there’s also something emotionally stirring in both the way its executed and the pained snippets of singing that slip in and out of the track, leading to a startling abrupt end.
Musicmusically.com

Deezer enlists Wolf Alice and Laura Mvula for 80s covers album

Don’t You Want Me. Joe Le Taxi. Wicked Game. Africa. Orinoco Flow. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). Tainted Love. Buffalo Stance. That’s your day’s worth of earworms covered for readers who grew up in the 1980s. But even if not, don’t fear: Deezer is bringing back a selection of 80s hits in an original covers album, ‘InVersions 80s‘, with artists including Boy Pablo, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula, Wolf Alice and CSS – the latter a comeback for a band that may be exciting for readers who grew up in the 2000s.
Rock Musicjazzwise.com

Xhosa Cole and Young Pilgrims announce new albums on Stoney Lane Records

Award-winning young saxophonist and raucous jazz-rock brass band to release debut studio albums with Birmingham-based imprint. Xhosa Cole, the acclaimed 24-year-old saxophonist who won the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year in 2018, releases his much-anticipated debut album in July, celebrating the rich tapestry of music and heritage of great African-American composers and improvisers – formative influences on his life and music – through a contemporary black British lens.
Businessdjmag.com

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games launch new label, CircoLoco Records

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games have launched a new label, CircoLoco Records. The release schedule opens with a series of weekly EPs comprising tracks from a forthcoming album, 'Monday Dreamin'', which arrives on 9th July. The first collection, 'Monday Dreamin' Blue', lands 4th June and features tunes from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri...
MusicL.A. Weekly

Questlove DJ’s Blackstream Live

Questlove DJ’s Blackstream Live: Questlove — he of The Roots and friend of Jimmy Fallon — has been streaming DJ sets regularly during this pandemic. People are listening too; one night, Stevie Wonder called him live while he was spinning a Stevie Wonder track. Anything can happen, so tune in to Blackstream Live at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, May 28 via Twitch.
MusicThe Quietus

Jessy Lanza Unveils Remix For Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu

Remixes by Tim Hecker and Young Marco will also be released in the coming months. Jessy Lanza has remixed the title track from Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu's 2020 album Renegade Breakdown. Lanza's remix follows on from recent reworks by Jlin and Morgan Geist of tracks from the same album....
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

SiriusXM announces three-day virtual event, Dance Again Festival; Diplo, San Holo, deadmau5, Kaskade, and more set to perform

While the hype behind the return of live music continues to reach a fever pitch, electronic fans are still feeling immense gratitude for the influx of virtual festivals that have taken root in the last year. Now adding to a long list of virtual shows, SiriusXM has announced the inaugural three-day Dance Again Festival taking place online.