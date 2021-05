VIVICA A. FOX SAYS KHLOE KARDASHIAN NEEDS TO STOP BEING A DOORMAT FOR TRISTAN THOMPSON: During a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens, Vivica A. Fox weighed in on reports that Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has cheated on her once again. Vivica said, “It’s time for Khloe to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan. First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothas lining up.” She continued, “They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean… At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama?” She added that Khloe is "d*ckmatized."