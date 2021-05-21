Combination Therapy Achieves High Rates Of Response For Patients With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Silke Gillessen highlights the International Germ Cell Cancer Collaborative Group (IGCCCG) update model for both seminoma and non-seminoma patients highlighting two recently published articles in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, titled "Predicting Outcomes in Men With Metastatic Nonseminomatous Germ Cell Tumors (NSGCT): Results From the IGCCCG Update Consortium" and "Survival and New Prognosticators in Metastatic Seminoma: Results From the IGCCCG-Update Consortium." The classification of the IGCCCG plays a pivotal role in the management of metastatic germ cell tumors but relies on data of patients treated between 1975 and 1990. Extrapulmonary visceral metastases were the only adverse prognostic factor among 660 advanced seminomas in the original classification of the IGCCCG treated between 1975 and 1990 and published in 1997. There are a number of rationales supporting the update of the IGCCCG risk classification including- not all patients had received cisplatin-based treatments, outcomes may have improved with current era management, and additional prognostic factors may exist. There were two goals of this update: To validate original IGCCCG criteria and to identify new prognostic factors that may explain the heterogeneity of outcomes in the original IGCCCG risk groups. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), and the secondary endpoint was overall survival (OS).