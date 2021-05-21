newsbreak-logo
Remember When . . . May 20, 2021

By Jeff Mason
arcadeherald.com
Nicholas Taylor of Arcade, a senior at Pioneer, was the New York State winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy speech contest. He was sponsored by VFW Post 374 and its Ladies Auxiliary in Arcade and received a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., along with the other 49 state winners.

