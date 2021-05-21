newsbreak-logo
HHSC Allows Certified Nurse Aide Applicants To Apply Pandemic Work Experience Toward Certification

 4 days ago

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is issuing new rules allowing nurse aide applicants to apply on-the-job work experience during the COVID-19 public health emergency to the 100-hour training requirement for certification. “Certified nurse aides in training have contributed immensely to nursing facilities across the state during these...

