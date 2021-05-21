NGM Biopharmaceuticals

newsbreak-logo
Chemotherapy-free regimen results in 100% complete response rate, 85% complete molecular remission rate in newly diagnosed patients A combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab was found to be safe and highly effective in patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study may support a regimen to produce complete remission with front-line therapy, without the increased risks associated with systemic […]

