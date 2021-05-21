Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is issuing new rules allowing nurse aide applicants to apply on-the-job work experience during the COVID-19 public health emergency to the 100-hour training requirement for certification. “Certified nurse aides in training have contributed immensely to nursing facilities across the state during these challenging times,” said David Kostroun, HHSC deputy executive commissioner for Regulatory Services. “We’re offering this flexibility to help address staffing challenges in long-term care settings […]thekatynews.com