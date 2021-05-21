Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program

newsbreak-logo
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is issuing new rules allowing nurse aide applicants to apply on-the-job work experience during the COVID-19 public health emergency to the 100-hour training requirement for certification. “Certified nurse aides in training have contributed immensely to nursing facilities across the state during these challenging times,” said David Kostroun, HHSC deputy executive commissioner for Regulatory Services. “We’re offering this flexibility to help address staffing challenges in long-term care settings […]

Pella, IAkniakrls.com

NEW Program Nurses Honored for 2020 Success

It’s the end of National Nurses Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the critical medical personnel and the role they play in treating and caring for patients. As part of the Nurse Week celebration at Pella Regional Health Center, nursing staff who have participated in the NEW (Nursing Excellence Within) Program from 2020 are honored. The NEW Program is a way to recognize and reward registered nurses within Pella Regional for their professional and personal growth and accomplishments.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

UNMC SIM-NE program to resume in-person training

The UNMC Simulation in Motion-Nebraska program (SIM-NE) will resume in-person training across the state beginning June 1. SIM-NE staff suspended in-person training in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIM-NE staff use four customized, 44-foot-long trucks to provide state-of-the-art training to enhance lifesaving skills at the request of emergency...
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Manistee County, MImanisteenews.com

Munson Healthcare adopts new visitation policy

MANISTEE COUNTY — Due to declining COVID-19 cases, all Munson Healthcare hospitals are now allowing one visitor at a time, regardless of their vaccination status. Two visitors are allowed in certain situations, and their universal masking policy remains in place at all locations. The health system announced an adjustment to...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Meet several of the local nurses honored by Great Nurses program

NICU nurse care coordinator, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Iowa City. Ann Mason grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Washington High School in 1981. She and her husband, Jeff, have three grown children: Kyle, a Coralville firefighter, Natalie, a nurse at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Mollie, who, like her mom, is a nurse at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

School nurses do more than provide Band-Aids

Happy National School Nurse Day. To all the school nurses, EMTs, health assistants that take care of our students, we salute you. On July 4, 1968, the National Education Association established the Department of School Nurses. An association dedicated to the advancement of school nursing practice and the health of school-age children. Over the next few years, each state established its own School Nurse Association under the umbrella of the Department of School Nurses. They are now nationally recognized and celebrated for contributing to the health and well being of the nation’s students.
longisland.com

New Guidance Announced for Health and Safety Measures at NY Child Care, Day Camp and Overnight Camp Programs

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp, and overnight camp programs, effective May 19. The measures include protocols for COVID testing, physical distancing and sanitation, among other requirements to help prevent COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.
Campus News

C-GCC bike-a-thon for nursing program

Columbia-Greene Community College’s Division of Nursing is hosting the seventh-annual Sandy Speenburgh Bike-a-thon, named in honor of a retired nursing faculty member, on Friday, May 21. Robbin Wase, administrative assistant for the Division of Nursing and coordinator of the bike-a-thon, explained that the event has been restricted to employees of...
Lewis County, NYnny360.com

Lewis County Health offers free Certified Nurse Aide program

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is accepting applications for its next Certified Nursing Aide training program. This New York State-approved course includes clinical and classroom instruction in resident care and will prepare students for Nurse Assistant certification. In the skills lab, students practice taking vital signs, assisting with resident mobility and resident hygiene. The clinical experience allows students to work with residents on nursing units at the hospital and nursing home.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

UE Receives Accreditation for Nurse Anesthesia Program

EVANSVILLE, IN (05/24/2021) The University of Evansville (UE) has received accreditation for the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program from the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs. UE earned accreditation for five years, which is the maximum amount awarded to new nurse anesthesia programs. “Achieving this accreditation status...
Gaylord, MI9&10 News

NCMC Expands EMS Programs To Gaylord, Alpena

North Central Michigan College has expanded its Emergency Medical Services programs to both Gaylord and Alpena. The expansion comes at a good time to help address a critical shortage of EMS workers. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 500 job openings for...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

AdventHealth program to train and retain doctors

SEBRING — In an effort to train and retain doctors who will practice locally, AdventHealth Sebring is hosting eight third-year medical students for the inaugural three-year family residency program. The students are from as far away as Curaçao, Grenada, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, as well as from Florida. Francis Kane is from Sebring and will start the residency program this summer.
Health ServicesWINKNEWS.com

Training doctors and nurses using real-world simulations

A multi-disciplinary simulation, the first of its kind in a hospital between Miami and Tampa, is training doctors and nurses of the future – and it’s here in Southwest Florida. NCH showed off the new state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday. The simulation gives a mockup of everything from a typical hospital...
Ludington, MIlakecountystar.com

WSCC public safety programs hosts training

VICTORY TOWNSHIP -- West Shore Community College's Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, in collaboration with the college's police academy and nursing department, West Shore Educational Service District Career Technical Education's Allied Health program, as well as the Ludington Fire Department, completed a day of emergency training scenarios recently. The scenarios...
Bemidji, MNlptv.org

BSU’s Indigenous Nursing Program Discusses Health Care Issues at Conference

Since 2017, the Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program at Bemidji State University has been providing support to Indigenous students to increase the graduation rate of them becoming licensed nurses. The program is one of the only Indigenous-specific programs in the nation that supports four-year pre-licensure and RN-BS program nursing students. Niganawenimaanaanig...
Nazareth, PAmonroecopost.com

Nazareth nursing program named best in the region

Nazareth College's nursing program celebrated National Nurses Week ranked the best in the region — and No. 4 statewide — based on students' licensing success over the past three years and the strength of its program, reports RN Careers. Nazareth nursing students in 2020 earned a 97% pass rate in...