Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program

Happy National School Nurse Day. To all the school nurses, EMTs, health assistants that take care of our students, we salute you. On July 4, 1968, the National Education Association established the Department of School Nurses. An association dedicated to the advancement of school nursing practice and the health of school-age children. Over the next few years, each state established its own School Nurse Association under the umbrella of the Department of School Nurses. They are now nationally recognized and celebrated for contributing to the health and well being of the nation’s students.