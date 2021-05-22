Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says surge of no-hitters not good for game

ANAHEIM -- The Dodgers came into Saturday’s game against the Angels having lost 14 of their last 18 games. That nightmare stretch saw their record dip from a Majors-best 13-2 to 17-16. While there were some moments of frustration, the Dodgers continuously said there’s no panic inside the clubhouse, even despite the recent skid. Manager Dave Roberts has repeatedly pointed to the talent on the roster as to why they’ll eventually break out of it. Just on Friday, after a blowout loss to the Angels, catcher Will Smith assured everyone in his postgame Zoom call that the Dodgers’ hitters are “too good” to perform as poorly as they have over the last three weeks.