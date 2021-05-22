newsbreak-logo
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says surge of no-hitters not good for game

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles – Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is one pitcher who isn't thrilled to see no-hitters piling up at a remarkable rate this season. It's not good, I'll tell you that," Kershaw said after New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber became the sixth hurler this season — and second in less than 24 hours — to toss a no-hitter. The half-dozen no-nos in the first 49 days of the 2021 campaign puts MLB on pace to break 1884's record of eight in a season.

