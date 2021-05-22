newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer eggs on booing San Francisco Giants’ fans

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boos rained down on Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer as he made his way toward the first-base dugout in the seventh inning from San Francisco, and Bauer figured he might as well embrace it. He cupped his right hand around his right ear, then raised both arms to the sky, pleading for more vitriol. The Dodgers beat the upstart San Francisco Giants in the first meeting of the 2021 season on Friday night, hanging on by a 2-1 score, and Bauer fully immersed himself into the rivalry.

