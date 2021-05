Former WBO bantam champ Tomoki Kameda (37-3, 20 KOs), 124.5, returned to ring warfare after a twenty-two month hiatus since his losing effort to Rey Vargas with his WBC 122-pound belt on the line in July 2019, and scored a unanimous decision (78-73 twice, 79-73) over Hironori Miyake (9-11-2, just a KO), 123.25, over eight lopsided rounds on Saturday in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. Tomoki exclusively used his left hand to pile up points, but carelessly absorbed Miyake’s right to hit the canvas with his gloves and the referee see it a flash knockdown to take the mandatory eight count.