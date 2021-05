In general, electrified bikes belong to one of three performance “classes,” depending on their features and how fast they can go. Purely pedal assist-only bikes that go 20mph are Class I (“Class One”), machines with a throttle for freewheeling up to 20mph are Class II, and hot rods that can hit 28mph with pedal assist are in Class III. But recently, bike makers have been creating ebikes that can meet the requirements of several of those classes, and since “enforcement” of ebike class types is pretty much non-existent (in the U.S. at least), this has led to offerings like Aventon’s new multi-personality Aventure range that, while they obey the letter of the law, allow riders to power the bikes up or down as needed via an app. That also makes them flexible for both adults and younger riders by limiting how fast they can go on throttle or assist. And yes, the “d” in the name is indeed missing on purpose.